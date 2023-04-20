Drought conditions continue impacting farmers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The lack of rain impacts of all us, including ranchers and farmers who rely on rain for their source of income.

The ongoing drought conditions are causing a crisis among ranchers and farmers across Texoma.

The U.S. drought monitor currently shows 54% of Oklahoma being impacted by the lack of rain.

Jimmy Kinder, owner, and operator of Kinder Farms raises cattle and grows wheat.

He said this year seems to be an extension of last year’s drought.

“We’re all in the same boat whether it’s Lawton or whatever town you want to talk about we’re all getting out of water basically because it falls out of the sky at some point,” he said.

Kinder said he has to find ways to conserve water for his crops by using the no-till production method.

This method involves not plowing in efforts to conserve moisture for the crop and it produces a natural mulch.

“We have rain-fed agriculture here, and so we really rely on the clouds that come across and produce the crop or not,” said Kinder.

Kinder said he planted some crops in the past 2 weeks and is still waiting to see them sprout.

Crops are not the only issue, some have gotten rid of cattle because of it, creating a concern for a shortage in beef.

River Mitchell has been a rancher for most of his life and said every drought is different.

Mitchell is thankful for some of the recent rain but unfortunately, the hail can damage the crops.

“We got the moisture but then we didn’t need the hail with it, so mother nature, you never know what it’s going to throw at you,” he said.

Mitchell said the past few years have been a struggle when you combine the effects of the drought and Covid.

He said those in the agriculture business are no strangers to these weather conditions.

“We’re a resilient group and the moisture, good lord willing we’ll get it and we’ll keep on trucking,” said Mitchell.

Since January 1st the City of Lawton has seen 4.87 inches of rain.

