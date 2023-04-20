Entrepreneurs invited to pitch their business ideas and possibly win $20K

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local entrepreneurs are invited out to pitch their best ideas in an upcoming competition in Comanche County.

The first ever 580 Pitch Competition gives Comanche County entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a grand prize of $20,000 to help elevate their business to the next level.

You must be 21 years or older, have an LLC or other entity in Oklahoma that’s been registered within the past five years, have a product or service to sell and have a lifetime revenue between $5,000 and $75,000.

Most importantly, you must be located in Comanche County.

Applications to the competition can be submitted until May 15 on the Great Plains Technology Center website.

