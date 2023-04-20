Geronimo receives money to improve water lines in town

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the town of Geronimo say they will begin working on replacing water lines on various streets in town next week.

The town received funds from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the Department of Environmental Quality through their Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The town received nearly $750,000 to replace lines on Missouri, Osage, and Nebraska streets.

