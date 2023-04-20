Lawton Fire Department responds to overnight fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday morning a home caught fire on the 2900 block of Northwest 18th Street in Lawton.

Lawton Fire Department responded to the fire a little after 2 a.m. and had it under control within the hour.

There was extensive damage to the roof and the inside of the building.

According to fire officials on the scene, the home appeared to be unoccupied, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.