Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.(WCAX)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow woman is dead after a crash in Stephens County.

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials said Jones was driving west at around 4 in the afternoon when her car left the road and hit a mailbox. The car then crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree on the south side of Plato Rd. before rolling, according to officials.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jones was pinned in the car for almost two hours before the Duncan Fire Department was able to free her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite recent storms, an OHP report says weather conditions were clear and sunny at the time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County
Duncan Police have identified two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night.
Duncan, Lawton resident ID’d as victims in Duncan Bypass fatal crash
Skeletal remains were found in south Duncan on Monday.
Skeletal remain found in south Duncan
Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and...
Man charged with early April shooting death at Lawton apartment
No other details have been released.
UPDATE: Alleged Lawton murder suspect led Arizona police on chase before arrest

Latest News

Students line to watch a mock car crash.
Fake crash leaves behind real impact for Lawton high schoolers
Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2 will take place on Saturday, April 22.
Verdejo Events hosting Earth Day Art Fashion Show #2
LPS’ Project Aware military family event will take place on Thursday, April 20.
LPS’ Project Aware hosting military family event for Month of the Military Child
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: online visitor pass registration now available
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: online visitor pass registration now available