Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow woman is dead after a crash in Stephens County.

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials said Jones was driving west at around 4 in the afternoon when her car left the road and hit a mailbox. The car then crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree on the south side of Plato Rd. before rolling, according to officials.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jones was pinned in the car for almost two hours before the Duncan Fire Department was able to free her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite recent storms, an OHP report says weather conditions were clear and sunny at the time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

