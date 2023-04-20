Morning cold front leads to cooler weather through the start of next week | 4/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A cold front is currently sweeping through Texoma and the rest of the Southern Plains this morning, bringing some light rain showers and a couple storms along the boundary. Most will stay dry today with temperatures in the wake of the front cooling back down to near-average this afternoon in the mid/upper 70s. Winds will be pretty gusty this morning, waning down out of the north at 10-15 mph after midday. Skies will feature a mix of sun & clouds, and will clear for the most part by sunset.

Mostly clear skies with some clouds are in the forecast tonight, along with lighter winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Morning lows waking up on Friday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Partly cloudy and mostly sunny sky coverage is expect for Friday along with the very limited chance for a couple hit/miss light showers. Temperatures will continue to cool off behind northerly winds at 10-15 mph, with afternoon highs tomorrow only topping out in the low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate on Saturday as reinforcing cold air from the north will keep the high temperatures from exceeding the mid/upper 60s. This below-average temperature trend will continue into Sunday as most will experience daytime highs in the low 60s and upper 50s to round out the weekend. Sunday is also going to be our first day of returning “actual” rain chances with scattered-to-numerous showers and storms popping-up that morning and expected to last throughout the rest of the day.

We will try to restart our warming trend early next week, getting back into the low 60s on Monday and low 70s on Tuesday, but any quick return to near-average temperatures will be largely thwarted due to multiple upper-level disturbances keeping rain chances in the forecast. Scattered & widespread showers and storms will be present nearly everyday for the first half of next week.

