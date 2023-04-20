NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County

McCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Following the release of the disturbing audio recording of McCurtain County officials, the Oklahoma State NAACP is calling on the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice of the Mud Creek area to investigate the situation.

In a press release, they are request officials to investigate the burials of black residents, as well as any reports relating to intimidation of black residents by hanging or burying within McCurtain County.

They are also calling on the immediate resignations of all McCurtain County officials who were involved in the recording.

