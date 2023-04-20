Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary holds fundraiser event

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a years-long absence, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary was able to meet with the community for a special fundraising event.

The Style Show and fundraiser luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the Great Plains Technology Center.

During the show women modeled clothes bought from all around town with a silent auction held after.

The fundraising event saw a three-year delay due to COVID and organizers were thrilled to be back.

“It feels so good to finally be back doing this again after three years of not doing it,” President Susan Nance said. “It was amazing that we did small things in our group to keep our funds up, but nothing is like this event.”

All funds raised from the event supports the Women’s Auxiliary in their efforts to help the Salvation Army, and the Lawton Fort Sill Community as a whole.

