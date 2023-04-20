Expert Connections
Texas police say sexual abuse suspect may have victimized kids in Lawton

Rockwall, Tx police say William Bynum may have sexually assaulted victims in Lawton in the 1980s.
Rockwall, Tx police say William Bynum may have sexually assaulted victims in Lawton in the 1980s.(Rockwall PD)
By Jarred Burk and Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police say a man arrested in Texas may have sexually abused children while living in Lawton.

They are now asking for help finding any unknown victims.

William Bynum was arrested in late February for the aggravated sexual assault of a child in Rockwall, Texas.

Rockwall police say their investigation found multiple people who were being victimized by Bynum and not only do they think he may have sexually abused other children in the past, they believe he may be responsible for crimes dating back as far back as the early 1980s.

Lawton is included on the list of places Bynum lived in during that period along with Birmingham, Alabama and two Texas cities.

All victims were children when the offenses occurred.

For now, Bynum is being held at the Rockwell County Jail on eleven total charges.

His bond has been set at over $1 million.

Rockwall police are asking anyone with information on cases related to Bynum to call them at (972) 771-7717.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

