Turning colder with widespread rain showers | 4/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The gusty north winds we’ve seen all day long with subside this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Skies will generally be clear with the exception of a few passing clouds from time to time.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. North winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s. I do think that most of our viewing area will stay dry but a few showers/sprinkles cannot be ruled out for areas along I-40.

Saturday is the only day on the 7-day that does not have rain chances! If you have outdoor activities or outdoor chores that need to be done, Saturday is the day to do them! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

The weather pattern becomes wet and cool as multiple days of widespread rain and storms starts on Sunday! This rain could potentially provide much needed relief to the drought. Sunday will be cloudy with highs only in the mid 50s! Winds out of the north to east at 10 to 15mph. Monday will be cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the middle of next week with highs both Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds both days will be at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the upper 20s. Thursday will cool back into the low 60s as another cold front moves south. Thursday does appear to be the last day of rain showers with skies gradually clearing throughout the day.

While showers and storms (thunder & lightning) will be possible across much of the viewing area, the potential for severe weather (large hail and damaging winds) remains low on most days.

Have a great Friday! -LW

