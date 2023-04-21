Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan
Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash
NAACP wants the DOJ to investigate Mud Creek since recording was released
NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County

Latest News

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
LIVE: Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season
Officials were on the scene of a possible bear attack on New Road in Avon Friday morning.
Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut