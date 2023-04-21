300 Lawtonians come together to give back

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United Way held their bi-annual Day of Caring Friday where 300 members from the Lawton/Fort Sill community, including some of our own from KSWO, showed up to work together.

“When everybody comes here for the day of caring, it just shows the city of Lawton and the surrounding communities that there’s people out there that want to help out this community, and bring positive impacts to this community,” said Hunter Hegwood.

A total of 23 community projects were divided amongst volunteers to assist schools, non-profits, and shelters.

Executive Director of Hungry Hearts Tonya Ellis said, “Here at Hungry Hearts we really needed, we got a big shipment in mid-march, so we needed organization of that downstairs area so we can easily access it.”

“We have volunteers painting the front of the Boys and Girls Club, and also working on our lawns, and plant beds, making it look better,” said Major Raymond Pruitt of the Lawton Salvation Army.

In 2012, United Way dedicated the Day of Caring to David Hegwood; a long time supporter and board member of the organization.

Hunter recalls, “He definitely wanted to make the community around him a better place, and he would always volunteer for United Way, or Salvation Army, or do March of Dimes events.”

With the limited resources non-profits work with, Ellis says any volunteer assistance is greatly appreciated.

She adds, “Non-profits can’t do what we do without their help. We are passionate, but we’re human so we have our limitations.”

“We rely heavily on gifts, money, goods, time, and these good folks are out here giving their time to help us in our mission, help the Salvation army in our mission,” said Maj. Pruitt.

Even though the event was a huge success, Hunter reminds the community it’s important to keep giving back.

“This event has been amazing, but we always need more volunteers, and just continue to get out there and give your time and energy to your community to make it a better place,” said Hunter.

