Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crime prevention: Keeping your AC units safe from copper theft

Copper being sorted after processing.
Copper being sorted after processing.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With copper being one of the more valuable scrap metals it has become a target for people trying to make a quick buck.

Copper is usually taken from cars or AC units; however the profit made from sold copper is only a fraction of the damage costs owners are left with.

Sgt. Chris Blessing, the public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said, “Those are very expensive items to purchase, and I want to say they do obtain quite a bit of copper to seize out of.”

The copper is then usually sold at a scrap yard. 7News talked about that process with the manager of Yarmuk Scrap Metal, Coby Brooksher.

“Everybody has to sign for what they brought in, then they have to get their picture taken before they get paid with the material their signing for saying they are the owner of the material,” said Brooksher.

He adds it’s difficult to keep up with the items that go in and out due to the number of people that come through.

“Yeah we have a lot of people call up here, and we do the best we can to lookout for it and whatnot, but it’s pretty tough.” said Brooksher. “We see between one-hundred and one-hundred twenty-five different tickets every day, but that’s why there’s cameras in place.”

According to LPD records, only three copper thefts have been reported so far this year, but the police think there are more, which is why they urge the public to report these crimes so proper action can be taken.

Brooksher said, “You know people call, and I understand they’re upset because they lost their stuff, but there’s not a whole lot we can do on that end besides provide information for the police.”

Sgt. Blessing goes on to give advice on what people can do to help prevent these thefts from happening.

“Try your best to deter crime. Again, lights, cameras, and some kind of physical object to deter that crime. Whether it be metal fencing, things of that nature, something like that,” said Sgt. Blessing.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan
Duncan Police have identified two people killed in a fatal crash Sunday night.
Duncan, Lawton resident ID’d as victims in Duncan Bypass fatal crash
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Witnesses told investigators that the night of the murder, several people were arguing and...
Man charged with early April shooting death at Lawton apartment
Two people dead after rollover wreck on Highway 65
Two people killed in rollover wreck in Comanche County

Latest News

Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash
The ongoing drought conditions are causing a crisis among ranchers and farmers across Texoma.
Drought conditions continue impacting farmers
The ongoing drought conditions are causing a crisis among ranchers and farmers across Texoma.
Texoma drought conditions
NAACP wants the DOJ to investigate Mud Creek since recording was released
NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County