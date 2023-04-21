Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a ten-week-old male Red Heeler mix turned over as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, April 22.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan
Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
NAACP wants the DOJ to investigate Mud Creek since recording was released
NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County
Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix
Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix
Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix
Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix
Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix
Furry Friend Friday: Corgi mix
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix