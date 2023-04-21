Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a ten-week-old male Red Heeler mix turned over as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, April 22.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

