Furry Friend Friday: Red Heeler mix
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a ten-week-old male Red Heeler mix turned over as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, April 22.
For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.
