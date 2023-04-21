Expert Connections
Hazmat team called to Duncan home

Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan. The home is located in the 1200 block of North 13thStreett.

Officials with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department said the family who owns the home believed there was hazardous material in the building. Because of this, first responders marked off the home as they waited on hazmat to go through the house.

There has been no word on if hazardous materials were found. You Can Count on Us to keep you updated on this developing situation.

