‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper

MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - National attention has turned toward a rural Oklahoma county following the release of a newspaper article and audio where a sheriff and other county officials appear to discuss killing journalists and hanging Black people.

The story is far from over, with two more articles and more audio expected to be released. But how did we get here? KSWO summarizes and looks back at the conflicts that sparked a firestorm.

What you need to know:

In 2021-2022, the McCurtain Gazette-News ran an 8-article investigative series about misconduct by McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office.

The articles included serious allegations against specific county officials, including an inter-office sexual relationship, misconduct and failure to investigate a rape.

On March 6, Gazette reporter Chris Willingham filed a lawsuit for slander and emotional distress following alleged retaliation for the article series.

On the same day, the Gazette recorded audio of county officials appearing to threaten reporters and make racist, violent comments about Black people. The newspaper released an article and portions of the audio on April 15.

The release has sparked national outcry and at least one commissioner has resigned as a result.

The Article & Allegations

The print-only McCurtain Gazette-News does not have a website, but the newspaper’s April 15-16 weekend edition featured a QR code with the headline, ‘County officials discuss killing, burying Gazette reporters.’

An accompanying article claimed the sheriff and McCurtain Co. officials had discussed hanging Black people, hiring hit men and digging holes for two of the newspaper’s reporters during a county commissioners meeting on March 6. Officials named in the article and transcript included jail administrator Larry Hendrix, Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s department investigator Capt. Alicia Manning and District 2 County Commissioner Mark Jennings.

The code, and a typed-out link, brought readers to a Google Doc with links to portions of the recording. It included transcriptions of conversations like the following:

Jennings: ... If it was back in the day, when that when Alan Marshton would take a d**n black guy and whoop their ***and throw him in the cell? I’d run for f****g sheriff. Sheriff: Yeah. Well, It’s not like that nomore. Jennings: I know. Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a d**** rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.

Warning: full transcripts provided by the newspaper contain graphic language.

Longtime publisher Bruce Willingham said he recorded the meeting secretly of suspicions that county officials were violating Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act by conducting business off the public agenda after the official meeting had closed.

He cited a fear for his safety in the article, saying he had turned over the full audio recording to police and the FBI. He also noted that his son Chris, who also works at the paper, had actually filed a lawsuit on the day of the the meeting against many of the officials present.

The article said the Willinghams were mentioned by name several times, including during conversations not on the released audio. In one, the article describes Manning saying she might lose control if Chris walked out of the newspaper office as she delivered packages to a nearby business.

“I ain’t worried about what he’s gonna do to me. I’m worried about what I might do to him,” said Manning, according to the article. She continued, “My papaw would have whipped his ***, would have wiped him and used him for toilet paper.”

The article also described negative words about the county’s District Attorney, “harsh criticism” and “the possibility of assaults” on local judges, and Manning mentioning Chris’s wife during a conversation about hit men.

The Background

McCurtain County can be found in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, right next to Arkansas and Kansas. Its county seat of Idabel has a population of around 7,000 people, and it’s from here that Bruce Willingham has run the Gazette for over 40 years.

It’s also where the Gazette launched an eight-article series in November 2021 investigating misconduct by the county’s sheriff office. The series included allegations of a sexual relationship between Sheriff Clardy and investigator Alicia Manning and an accusation that jail administrator Larry Hendrix had failed to investigate a rape.

The final article in April 2022 looked at the death of Bobby Barrick, a man from Broken Arrow who died in-custody in March of that year. The paper filed a lawsuit against Clardy and the sheriff’s office for body camera footage and other records related to the death.

Chris Willingham also filed a separate lawsuit for slander and emotional distress against Clardy, Manning, the sheriff’s office, and the McCurtain Board of County Commissioners on March 6 -- the same day as the commissioner’s meeting. The suit claims Manning falsely told someone Chris had traded marijuana for pornographic images of children and associated him with three men accused of sex crimes against children. Court documents allege this was to destroy Chris’s reputation as a reporter in retaliation for the article series run by the Gazette.

What exactly did the eight-part series say?

November 2021 marked the first article of an an eight-part series investigating the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office. The article covered multiple topics, and “also addressed ‘rumors... spreading among the public and in [Sheriff Kevin Clardy’s] own office’ of ‘a sexual relationship between the sheriff and sheriff’s department domestic violence investigator Alicia Manning,’” according to court documents.

A second article looked at jail administrator Larry Hendrix’s appointment; a third included allegations of negligence and said Sheriff Clardy, Hendrix and Manning were trying to find and fire the Gazette’s sources. The fourth article published a letter from a former sheriff’s narcotics investigator alleging poor administration and saying Hendrix had failed to investigate a rape while head of the Criminal Investigation Division.

The fifth claimed a MCSO dog biting a child multiple times in Allen, Texas, resulting in the child’s hospitalization.

By the time the sixth article was published in late December, Willingham was reporting difficulties getting documents from the sheriff’s office. Willingham wrote he unable to confirm that Manning’s brother Mike had been hired as undersheriff until he presented the sheriff’s office with a state statute saying those appointments must be available to the public upon request.

And when the last article was published in April 2022, it revealed the Gazette had made eight requests for records relating to the in-custody death of Bobby Barrick on March 13. It said all were denied until the threat of legal action from the Gazette (helped by two larger press organizations) provided limited documentation.

The eight records requests “were preceded by nearly six months of difficulty by the newspaper in obtaining basic reports and records despite transparency and cooperation by Sheriff Clardy in his first term and previous other sheriffs, dating back to the early 1980s,” according to court documents.

The Backlash

The audio sparked immediate outrage in the community. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called the comments “horrid” on Monday and called for the immediate resignation of four of the involved officials. One of those officials, county commissioner Mark Jennings, said he was resigning Wednesday in a handwritten letter released by the governor’s office.

In this note obtained by KSWO, McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned April 19, 2023. (Office of Governor J. Kevin Stitt)

Governor Stitt also called for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations to look into any potential illegal activities. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office received an audio recording and is now investigating the situation in McCurtain County, according to Director of Communications Phil Bacharach. The FBI said it was against policy to confirm or deny if they are conducting an investigation through spokesperson Kayla McCleery.

McCurtain Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying county employees had received death threats as a result of the article, along with their friends and families. The post did not directly address the content of the recording, describing the situation as “very complex” and “one we regret having to address.” While the Gazette has claimed the audio is legal due to being from a public meeting, the MCSO Facebook post declared it illegally obtained outside of Oklahoma’s one-party consent law.

“There will be continued press releases from this agency as the investigation comes to a close and findings are forwarded to the appropriate authorities for felony charges to be filed on those involved,” the post said.

The Willinghams released the following statement through their lawyers:

The Willingham family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support that has come from release of the McCurtain Gazette’s April 15-16, 2023, Weekend Edition. For nearly a year, they have suffered intimidation, ridicule and harassment based solely on their efforts to report the news for McCurtain County. They love their county and the people in it dearly—the family has lived in the county for nearly 120 years and run the Gazette for over 40 years. While they are thankful for the wide attention the story has received, they look forward to the day when they can continue to report the news and not be the news.

