Kiowa Tribal Court serves its tribal members

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this year we told you about the grand opening of the Kiowa Tribal Court, and today we’re checking in to see how things are working now that court is in session.

Kiowa officials said, since the court grand opening on January 3rd, they’ve been able to serve their tribal members more effectively.

Prior to this, any cases involving tribal members were handled by the Bureau of Indian Affairs or Code of Federal Regulations, commonly referred to as CFR court.

Kiowa Tribe Vice Chairman, Jacob Tsotigh, said the court process is much quicker than before.

“Our court system has been able to provide more timely decisions and have been able to help those citizens who were waiting for their day in court as they were, so for the most part our citizens are very pleased,” said Tsotigh.

He said they function just like any other court.

People can come in to file various civil proceedings and court is held during one week each month.

Heather Mitchell, the Chief Judge for the court, said she is honored to be a part of making history.

“Helping create a court system, and helping to implement something like this is, it really is historical and we are really working to create something that the Kiowa people can be proud of for decades,” she said.

Mitchell said their caseload continues to grow as time passes with an estimate of over 300 open cases, the majority being civil.

She said the court was built with growth in mind.

“Thinking towards having a court that will withstand the test of time, and that will be as technologically advanced as any other court in this nation,” said Mitchell.

Vice Chairman Tsotigh said it took them four years to establish the court and are pleased to finally see it in use.

“We look forward to continuing to increase our effectiveness in our court system and for it to serve the purposes for which it was designed,” said Tsotigh.

Mitchell said there are a lot of other Tribal courts in Oklahoma and the Kiowas were actually one of the few tribes left that were still under the CFR court model.

