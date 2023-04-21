Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s no surprise that the weather pattern is turning cooler and wet. This change was supposed to take place on Sunday but it now looks like we’ll be cool for areas north of the Red River tomorrow. We’ll likely stay in the mid to upper 50s for southwest Oklahoma counties. Head south of the Red River and we’re looking at thighs in the mid 60s to low 70s. This change is all thanks to the reinforcement of cooler air that will move in tonight. This boundary is expected to stall (hence the temperature spread). All locations will be cloudy with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. It’ll be breezy for all locations with gusts into the upper 30s. I do think the bulk of the rain will arrive after midnight Sunday but a few sprinkles/ light rain showers may reach the ground during the afternoon and evening Saturday.

Precipitation looks to start around 3AM out west and push east and as it does, coverage will increase! Instability doesn’t appear to be that impressive but don’t be surprised if we see a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday will be cloudy, cool and rainy for almost all locations. Highs will only rise into low to mid 50s for everyone. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph. There will be a lull in precipitation starting after 4PM.

Monday morning temperatures should be near the mid 40s. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Another disturbance will move across the southern Plains Monday afternoon resulting in more rain to our area. Similar to Sunday, there’s the possibility of thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall but no big concerns for severe weather.

There does, however, appear to be a better chance for strong to severe storms on Tuesday. Exact hazards are unclear but the trends are there. For Tuesday, expect on-going rain showers with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another wave of energy will push cool and dry air into our area late Tuesday. Despite the drier air overhead, precipitation won’t exit our area until Thursday morning! Wednesday will drop into the low 60s during the afternoon thanks to that push of cool air. As mentioned, precipitation will exit sometime early Thursday morning but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Just off the 7-day forecast, next Friday night, a cold front will move in bringing a blast of cooler weather and more rain.

Long story short: temperatures next week will be below average for late April and it’ll be rainy!

Have a great weekend! -LW

