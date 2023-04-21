Multiple days of rainfall starting early next week will keep temperatures below-average | 4/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are waking up to near-average temperatures on this Friday morning, though we will be slightly cooler than we should be at for this time of year by the middle of the afternoon with daytime highs topping out in the low 70s. That being said, it will be one of the warmest days if not the warmest day over the upcoming seven-day forecast. Today will feature generally sunny skies with some occasional mid & high-level clouds. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. A couple sprinkles near I-40 and I-35 can’t be ruled out, though most will remain dry.

Skies will remain generally clear this evening and tonight with lighter winds shifting out of the east at 5-10 mph. Lows for tomorrow morning will drop down to the low/mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies will build in on Saturday around daybreak, and will keep skies fairly overcast throughout the day tomorrow. Rain chances will again still stay on the low end tomorrow, with only a couple hit/miss showers expected as most will be dry. Reinforcing cool air with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph will lower the afternoon temperatures once again, as highs won’t escape the mid/upper 60s.

An influx of moisture along with upper-level disturbances will bring rain chances back to Texoma starting early next week. Before the sun even rises on Sunday, showers and storms will start popping-up across the Southern Plains, becoming numerous-to-widespread for our viewing area as we head throughout the morning hours. The rainy and wet conditions won’t let up throughout the final day of the weekend, so any errands you need to get done should be completed on Saturday if you don’t want to be running around town in a raincoat with an umbrella in hand. Sunday will also be the coolest day by far as most of Texoma will only top out in the mid 50s. From how everything is shaping up, Sunday seems like a good day to stay indoors and relax.

Rain showers will be on-and-off heading into next week with scattered-to-numerous coverage of showers and storms in the forecast every day through at least Wednesday. From Sunday until the end of the day on Thursday, most of Texoma will receive rain totals around 1-2″ with slightly higher localized amounts. Due to the constant rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will struggle to warm up, as high temperatures for early and middle next week will stay in the mid/upper 60s on most days.

