LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a lover of fashion and art, then you’ll want to attend the second annual “Earth Day Art Fashion Show.”

Guests will be able to see costumes made of real plants, worn by eleven models. Plus, people can shop with ten vendors from 6-9pm, win giveaways and detox drinks! The fashion show will take place 7-8pm. Ages 18 and older are allowed, and a Semi Formal will take place immediately after the show. Tickets only cost $20, and you can click the link or call 580-919-3592.

