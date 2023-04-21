Expert Connections
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash

Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A husband is searching for his family’s dog while grieving the sudden loss of his wife.

Mary Jones was killed in a car crash near Duncan on Wednesday. Her husband Christopher says she was driving with their dog Tiger, who has not been seen since.

“That was my wife’s baby and I want her home,” said Christopher.

He says Tiger appears to be a chihuahua-pitbull mix, with a brindle coat that looks like tiger stripes. At the time of the crash, she was wearing a leather collar with a gold tag and her name.

If you have any information about where Tiger might be, please email Christopher at christopherkjones1983@yahoo.com.

