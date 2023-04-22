Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
By WPVI staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) - A robbery at a Pennsylvania Apple store went downhill when the suspect apparently injured himself.

Police say the man tried to make his getaway after a robbery at the Apple store in the Willow Grove Mall on April 13.

Video, which is now part of the police investigation, captures the moment he tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the mall.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter. (WPVI, ANONYMOUS WITNESS VIDEO, CNN)

The man tumbled to the ground, breaking his pelvis and tail bone. He then tried to limp away, but the pain appeared too much as he laid sprawled on the mall floor.

Abington police say the suspect, Abdi Wasuge, acted like a customer at the Apple store and said he wanted to purchase two MacBook Pro laptops, an iPhone 14 and other accessories.

Instead of buying the items, police say he snatched them and tried to run out of the store, but a good Samaritan engaged Wasuge.

A struggle ensued and police say Wasuge threatened to shoot the good Samaritan.

He dropped the stolen goods, then made his getaway until the plunge onto the hard tile floor.

Wasuge also faces charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home
Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan
NAACP wants the DOJ to investigate Mud Creek since recording was released
NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash

Latest News

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America