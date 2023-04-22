Expert Connections
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home. On Thursday night, Duncan Fire and other authorities were called to a home on North 13th Street on reports of potentially hazardous materials in the building.

After a search of a home, the city activated an Emergency Operations Center and requested support from the OHP Bomb Squad and the Oklahoma National Guard’s WMD Support Team.

Officials said crews entered the home overnight, with materials tested and identified around 2 a.m. A hazardous materials disposal crew arrived around noon on Friday, and the scene was cleared within the hour.

