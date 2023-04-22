Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court on Friday morning after it was rescheduled twice before.

Former Officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle are facing charges after the shooting death of Quadry Sanders in December of 2021. Their preliminary hearing was scheduled first in November - before being rescheduled again in January.

However, on Friday, attorneys representing the two filed a motion to disqualify Judge Christine Galbraith, who is overseeing the case, on the grounds of “appearance of impropriety.” Their attorneys arguing that the judge was previously the Assistant District Attorney, while charges were considered, and had watched the body camera footage.

District 5 District Attorney responding by saying the four district judges appointed her to the special case, and viewing the video would have no effect on judgment.

The judge ultimately denied the motion.

Ronan and Hinkle are both out of jail on a 25,000 dollar bond. Their trial is set to continue at another date that has yet to be determined based on a further court order.

