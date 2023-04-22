Local group proves why ‘Lawton Rocks’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One group wants the world to know that Lawton Rocks.

The group’s president, Diane McGath said it started nearly 6 years ago.

”I used to see on the internet people painting and saying that they just put them out to spread kindness,” McGath said.

She added that she and her granddaughter would just paint rocks and leave them around, until one day.

”Well somebody found out I was doing that and he contacted me, and he and I started the group.”

Since it’s start, McGath said the group has nearly 12,000 members. Linda Cope is one of those members and said since she’s joined the group, she loves the happiness that such a simple act can bring people.

”It just brings my heart so much joy when I find somebody who posts and tells me what a wonderful day they’ve had after they found the rock,” she said. “So, it’s just awesome.”

The joy of Lawton Rocks has spread past the limits of Oklahoma. Some of the rocks have even made their way to other parts of the world.

”People who found them, people who will travel will say ‘Linda we’re fixing to go over to..Dubai’. A friend went to Dubai, so I painted her a bunch of rocks so she could take and put some out,” Cope shared.

McGath encourages anyone to give the group a try, whether they’re artistic, or not.

”People tell me, ‘I can’t paint’, and I say ‘yes you can, paint a rock a solid color and put a heart on it’,” she said. “People get excited about finding any kind of a painted rock.”

Those interested in joining the group should visit its Facebook page to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.