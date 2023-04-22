Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home
Mary Jones was killed in the crash on Plato Rd., less than a mile from Duncan, according to...
Marlow woman killed in crash near Duncan
NAACP wants the DOJ to investigate Mud Creek since recording was released
NAACP calling for investigation in McCurtain County
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
Jones is searching for Tiger, who was with his wife when she was in a fatal crash April 19.
‘That was my wife’s baby’: Husband searches for dog following fatal car crash

Latest News

Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect injured during escape
Video captures a botched and painful escape by the alleged shoplifter.
GRAPHIC: Mall theft suspect's escape caught on camera
The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America