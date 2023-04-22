Expert Connections
On and off rain expected for the upcoming week | 4/22 AM

Cooler temperatures expected and scattered rain throughout the week
By Alex Searl
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all throughout the day with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a small chance for isolated showers later in the afternoon, but most of Texoma will remain dry. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 50s due to the cloud cover throughout the day.

Widespread rain chances return tomorrow to Texoma. The heaviest rain chances will stay south of the Red River, but scattered showers will reach southern Oklahoma. An isolated storm or two will be possible throughout the day, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s with cloudy skies sticking around all day. Winds will slowly shift from the north to the south throughout the day at 5 to 15 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday widespread rain chances will continue in the area, but a chance for storms will be possible on Tuesday. Monday temperatures will reach the upper 50s, and Tuesday’s highs will reach the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances will diminish going into Wednesday, but isolated chances will still be possible into Thursday morning.

Skies will clear Thursday afternoon and remain dry through Friday. Temperatures will rebound with cloud coverage thinning, and temperatures will return to the 70s on Friday. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

