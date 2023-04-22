Rain rolls into Texoma overnight | 4/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, widespread rain will return to Texoma. Starting after midnight, light showers will roll into the area. A band of showers looks to set up along the Red River, which will be the area that gets the most rain. The showers are not expected to be severe. Morning temperatures will be chilly in the low 40s. Counties north of the Lawton metro could even see temperatures drop into the 30s, which is why there is a frost advisor for Beckham and Washita counties for tomorrow morning. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with rain lingering in the area, but skies will clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s with east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday temperatures will cool down back into the mid 50s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay around on Monday, but it is expected to be light accumulations. Tuesday winds will shift from north to south. This will cause warm and moist airflow in from the south and create ingredients for possible severe weather. Tuesday will also be the best chance at widespread rain across Texoma. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s in the area.

Wednesday chances will diminish from Tuesday, but there is still a 40 percent chance. While Wednesday may not be as widespread rain as Tuesday, there will still be a chance for severe weather. Rain chances will linger until Thursday morning, and then rain chances will fade on Thursday afternoon.

Once rain and clouds lighten later in the week, temperatures will rebound back into the 70s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday a cold front will move through the area and bring temperatures back down to the low 70s.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.