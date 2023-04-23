Expert Connections
Cool temperatures stick around to begin the week | 4/23 PM

Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s, and severe weather is expected on Tuesday
By Alex Searl
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected all day tomorrow, and scattered showers are possible through the day as well. Showers will be light rain and scattered, so I expect most in Texoma to remain dry. Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday will be another day of below average temperatures, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60s. A marginal risk for severe weather is also possible on Tuesday afternoon, and the hazards will include large hail and damaging winds. The severe weather risk is mostly for southeastern Texoma, but it does extend as far north at the Lawton metro area. Storms are expected to start in the early afternoon, and the risk will be out of the area by Tuesday night.

Wednesday rain chance will continue to stay in the area, but the risk of storms will be lower than Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the low 60s across Texoma with east winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday rain will continue in the morning, but skies will finally begin to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday rain will be possible across the area, but weather models are not in agreement on this system. Some weather models have widespread rain, and other models have Texoma staying dry. Personally, I am leaning towards Texoma mostly staying dry, so there is a 20 percent chance of rain. Saturday and Sunday skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

