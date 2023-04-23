Rain this morning, and sunshine in the afternoon | 4/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning light rain will be widespread throughout most of southern Texoma. Morning temperatures will be chilly in the low 40s. Counties north of the Lawton metro could even see temperatures drop into the 30s, which is why there is a frost advisory for Beckham and Washita counties. This advisory is expected to expire at 8am. Skies will be cloudy in the morning but will clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s with east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday temperatures will cool down back into the mid 50s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay around on Monday, but it is expected to be light accumulations. Tuesday winds will shift from north to south. This will cause warm and moist airflow in from the south and create ingredients for possible severe weather. The risk of severe weather includes damaging hail and winds. Tuesday will also be the best chance for widespread rain across Texoma, but the severe threat as of now is isolated to areas south of the Red River. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s in the area.

Wednesday chances of rain will diminish from Tuesday, but there is still a 40 percent chance. While Wednesday may not be as widespread rain as Tuesday, there will still be a chance for severe weather. Rain chances will linger until Thursday morning, and then rain chances will fade on Thursday afternoon.

Once rain and clouds lighten later in the week, temperatures will rebound back into the 70s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday a cold front will move through the area and bring temperatures back down to the low 70s.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

