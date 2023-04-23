Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston

(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 6-year-old boy has died following a shooting at a home on Featherston Saturday night, according to WFPD.

Officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Featherston just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, the boy was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The boy was taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives took over the investigation and several people from the home were interviewed. According to WFPD, the child was shot while the father was dismantling the firearm for cleaning.

Officials said in a press release the investigation is ongoing and asked for prayers for the parents and family of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
FILE PHOTO - Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly...
FEMA approves disaster declaration for tornado damage
All funds will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA.
Comanche Co. commissioners approve funds for new trash truck
Isolated-to-scattered showers today, increasing rain chances for next couple of days | 4/24 AM
Isolated-to-scattered showers today, increasing rain chances for next couple of days | 4/24 AM
The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs...
Metro Mountain AMBUCS hosts final day of ‘Trykes and Tread’ car show