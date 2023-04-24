Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Annual Douglas health fair returns

The event was part of the hospital's ongoing commitment to the community's health and wellbeing.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Regional Hospital Health Foundation sponsored the annual Douglas health fair for the community Saturday morning.

The event was part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the community’s health and wellbeing. The fair offered attendees vital health checks and educational resources, empowering them to take control of their own health.

Cyndi Crook, the Executive Director of community relations at the DRH Foundation, talked about the role the fair plays in improving people’s lives.

”We believe that we need to provide the most education and health screenings that we can to our communities so they can live healthier lives.”

The fair also provided a range of services including skin cancer screenings, A1C testing and educational booths. The foundation said they plan on hosting this fair every April.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Volunteers attending breakfast before diverging.
300 Lawtonians come together to give back
Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home

Latest News

The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs...
Metro Mountain AMBUCS hosts final day of ‘Trykes and Tread’ car show
The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs...
T&T Car show
To really drive home the theme, all the costumes were made of real plants!
Artist combines fashion and nature in fashion show
To really drive home the theme, all the costumes were made of real plants!
2nd earth day fashion show
Autistic children had a chance to have fun together and parents heard from speakers who offered...
Local father hosts inaugural ‘Autism Awareness Paint and Play’