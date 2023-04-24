Annual Douglas health fair returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Regional Hospital Health Foundation sponsored the annual Douglas health fair for the community Saturday morning.

The event was part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the community’s health and wellbeing. The fair offered attendees vital health checks and educational resources, empowering them to take control of their own health.

Cyndi Crook, the Executive Director of community relations at the DRH Foundation, talked about the role the fair plays in improving people’s lives.

”We believe that we need to provide the most education and health screenings that we can to our communities so they can live healthier lives.”

The fair also provided a range of services including skin cancer screenings, A1C testing and educational booths. The foundation said they plan on hosting this fair every April.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.