Artist combines fashion and nature in fashion show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help celebrate Earth Day, Verdejo events held their second Earth Day Fashion Show.

The event welcomed models of all shapes and sizes. To really drive home the theme, all the costumes were made of real plants!

The show’s director and designer Shamika Verdejo said she wants her show to make the community more environmentally conscious.

”We need to be made aware that the earth’s resources are not infinite,” Verdejo said. “With making the costumes, it’s a celebration of the earth but it’s also a celebration of art.”

Verdejo shared that art has been an outlet for her. She said though she doesn’t have any ideas for next year’s show, she’s appreciative of the communities support.

