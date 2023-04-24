Comanche Co. commissioners approve funds for new trash truck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners approved more than $100,000 on Monday morning to purchase a new solid waste truck.

Multiple Community Services Authority will be awarded $105,000 to purchase a used 2021 Peterbilt.

All funds will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA.

Officials say the truck will be used to transport solid waste from one landfill to another.

