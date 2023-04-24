Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the final dress rehearsal for the opening of the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' at the NIA, Birmingham, England, Jan. 20, 2012.(Source: David Jones/PA via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.

Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause.

A former dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper
Volunteers attending breakfast before diverging.
300 Lawtonians come together to give back

Latest News

Cassie Thierauf, 38, will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges after a 2022...
Woman accused of ordering dogs to attack 6-year-old sentenced
McCarthy says debit limit bill will pass House as deadline looms
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
Nine teenagers were shot in an east Texas residence at a prom after-party attended by hundreds,...
Investigation ongoing after 9 teens shot at post-prom party