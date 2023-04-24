Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

FEMA approves disaster declaration for tornado damage

FILE PHOTO - Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly...
FILE PHOTO - Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly 230 homes received major damage or were destroyed.(Atlanta News First)
By Jarred Burk and Avery Ikeda
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The White House has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for federal disaster assistance following severe storms and tornados last week.

After the storm, Stitt declared a state of emergency in Lincoln, Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties.

Those who live or own a business in McClain and Pottawatomie counties, and were impacted by the severe weather, may qualify for disaster aid through FEMA.

Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly 230 homes received major damage or were destroyed.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
All funds will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA.
Comanche Co. commissioners approve funds for new trash truck
Isolated-to-scattered showers today, increasing rain chances for next couple of days | 4/24 AM
Isolated-to-scattered showers today, increasing rain chances for next couple of days | 4/24 AM
The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs...
Metro Mountain AMBUCS hosts final day of ‘Trykes and Tread’ car show