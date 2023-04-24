FEMA approves disaster declaration for tornado damage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The White House has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for federal disaster assistance following severe storms and tornados last week.

After the storm, Stitt declared a state of emergency in Lincoln, Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties.

Those who live or own a business in McClain and Pottawatomie counties, and were impacted by the severe weather, may qualify for disaster aid through FEMA.

Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly 230 homes received major damage or were destroyed.

