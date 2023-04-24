Expert Connections
GEO Group taking over Hinton prison

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton is under new management.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced a deal brokered between them, and the Geo Group, who will now oversee prison operations beginning in May.

The facility houses inmates from all across Oklahoma.

ODOC said the deal with GEO comes after a nearby facility encountered staffing limitations, which made recruiting and retaining staff difficult for prisons across the state.

ODOC also said the deal will save the state $3.7 million per year in lease costs, while also lowering the per-bed, per-day rate by around $1.30.

