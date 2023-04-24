Isolated-to-scattered showers today, increasing rain chances for next couple of days | 4/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Mostly cloudy skies are hanging overhead, and will continue to stay there as overcast conditions will stick around this afternoon (and beyond). Winds will be out of the south today at 10-15 mph, helping in bringing in more low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to keep rain in the forecast, but won’t do much to warm up our temperatures with afternoon highs today only topping out in the low/mid 60s. While it would be a good idea to keep that umbrella handy, rain coverage will generally be isolated-to-scattered, as most of our viewing area should expect anywhere between sprinkles/drizzle & light showers.

Periodic light rain showers will stick around overnight with cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will closer to average tomorrow morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Numerous & widespread showers and storms will be the rain forecast for Tuesday due to deep-layer moisture, a nearby warm front just to our south, and an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west. While the precipitation will be on/off throughout the day, most of Texoma is expected to see rain at some point. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with temperatures once again in the low 60s.

Wednesday will feature a similar forecast to Tuesday, with this being our best day for both rain coverage as well as storm potential. Temperatures look to be the coolest on this day as well, with highs expected to only reach the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-20 mph.

The storms on Tuesday and Wednesday will also harbor the possibility to be strong-to-severe. Some storm concerns will be large hail up to the size of quarters and gusty winds up to 60-70 mph. A spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out, with current models showing it being more of a concern on Wednesday and south of the Red River. For most of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas (as well as the more prevalent threat this week) will be localized-to-minor flooding from the multiple days of moderate-to-heavy rainfall, in which come locations could see upwards of over 2 inches by the time the rain clears out.

Rain will begin tapering off on Thursday morning as the frontal system moves south & east, though some lingering and isolated light rain could remain in the forecast until the end of the day on Friday. Expect more partly cloudy conditions as we approach the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday.

A cold front will move through sometime on Friday (which is why rain could still be in the forecast until the end of the workweek), providing a brief cooldown to the upper 60s for Saturday with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph. Though this will be short-lived as sunny skies for both days this weekend will bounce us back into the mid 70s on Sunday.

