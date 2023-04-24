Local father hosts inaugural ‘Autism Awareness Paint and Play’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community came together Saturday for the first annual ‘Autism Awareness Paint and Play’ at the Museum of Great Plains.

Not only did autistic children get a chance to have fun together, but their parents also had a chance to interact with each other and hear from speakers who offered them parenting advice.

Michael Bostic was a host for the event. He said he was inspired to organize the event by his own daughter who loves to paint, and also has autism.

Bostic said an event like this is a good way to get the community involved.

”It’s good to spread awareness around the community -- so, you know, people know how to handle children with autism when they come across them as well as parents, being able to be better with their kids,” he said.

Bostic said he wants the event to happen every year going forward, and encourages anyone dealing with autistic children to have patience with them.

