Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Metro Mountain AMBUCS hosts final day of ‘Trykes and Tread’ car show

The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs children, adults and veterans.
By Marilyn Cater and Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ‘Trykes & Tread’ car show closed its doors Sunday.

The event was hosted over the weekend by the Mountain Metro AMBUCS. It was held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton.

There were around 30 different car categories as well as contest, raffles, live auctions and food trucks.

One of the show’s organizers, Linda Mask said the event has a greater meaning behind it.

“The reason why we do our car show is so that we can raise money to give Amtrykes, build ramps for people to get out of their homes, and give scholarships for therapists,” Mask said. “That’s my most favorite part.”

The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs children, adults and veterans.

Each tryke is custom made for each individual. Depending on the adaptations, they can range from $400 to $2,000.

Aimee Carter is a physical therapist and AMBUCS member. She said Amtrykes can make a big impact in someone’s life.

“Me personally, had the experience to ride a bike as a child. It’s like a rite of passage,” she said. “Then you get older, you get to drive a car, ride motorcycles. There’s some people that never get those opportunities.”

Carter said a total of 16 Amtrykes were given to people in the surrounding area.

Those aware of someone who could benefit from an Amtryke should contact the Mountain Metro AMBUCS through their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Volunteers attending breakfast before diverging.
300 Lawtonians come together to give back
Law enforcement and city officials spent Thursday night outside a home in Duncan.
Hazmat team called to Duncan home

Latest News

The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs...
T&T Car show
To really drive home the theme, all the costumes were made of real plants!
Artist combines fashion and nature in fashion show
To really drive home the theme, all the costumes were made of real plants!
2nd earth day fashion show
Autistic children had a chance to have fun together and parents heard from speakers who offered...
Local father hosts inaugural ‘Autism Awareness Paint and Play’