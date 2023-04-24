Metro Mountain AMBUCS hosts final day of ‘Trykes and Tread’ car show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ‘Trykes & Tread’ car show closed its doors Sunday.

The event was hosted over the weekend by the Mountain Metro AMBUCS. It was held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton.

There were around 30 different car categories as well as contest, raffles, live auctions and food trucks.

One of the show’s organizers, Linda Mask said the event has a greater meaning behind it.

“The reason why we do our car show is so that we can raise money to give Amtrykes, build ramps for people to get out of their homes, and give scholarships for therapists,” Mask said. “That’s my most favorite part.”

The car show raises money to pay for the Amtrykes that are given away to special needs children, adults and veterans.

Each tryke is custom made for each individual. Depending on the adaptations, they can range from $400 to $2,000.

Aimee Carter is a physical therapist and AMBUCS member. She said Amtrykes can make a big impact in someone’s life.

“Me personally, had the experience to ride a bike as a child. It’s like a rite of passage,” she said. “Then you get older, you get to drive a car, ride motorcycles. There’s some people that never get those opportunities.”

Carter said a total of 16 Amtrykes were given to people in the surrounding area.

Those aware of someone who could benefit from an Amtryke should contact the Mountain Metro AMBUCS through their Facebook page for more information.

