Million Dollar Dames partnering with Lawton Public Library to host Friends Investing with Friends: How to Start an Investment Club

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of National Library Week and Financial Literacy Month, the Lawton Public Library is partnering with Million Dollar Dames to host Friends Investing with Friends: How to Start an Investment Club.

7News spoke with Dawn Smith, the Million Dollar Dames Vice President, and Joanne Amos, the Million Dollar Dames Technical Director, about the event.

It’s taking place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Lawton Public Library. It will include general facts about investing and a step-by-step guide on how community members can create their own investment club.

Tommy Holt, the president of the Investment Club of Southwest Oklahoma in Chickasha, will attend to share his experience with starting an investment club. Additional presenters will be Million Dollar Dames members Beverly Wooley, President, Dawn Smith, Vice President, and Joanne Amos, Technical Director.

