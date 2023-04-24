Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning | 4/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening and overnight. Most of the activity will be light rain and sprinkles but don’t be alarmed if we see thunder or lightning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy all night long with temperatures falling into the upper 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

More showers and thunderstorms will continue as we head into Tuesday. The highest chance for rain appears to be tomorrow morning into the early afternoon. Any storm that develops, given the environment of the atmosphere tomorrow, will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds (golf ball and 60 to 80mph gusts). Highs will remain range from the upper 50s along I-40 to the upper 60s to mid 70s south. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, additional scattered to numerous showers and elevated thunderstorms will develop. With sufficient moisture and the multiple rounds of showers, producing moderate to heavy rainfall rates, flooding is a concern for eastern counties.

A surface low will pass across northern Texoma providing more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. These storms will produce golf ball sized hail with wind gusts between 60 to 80mph. As mentioned previously, flooding is also a concern and a brief spin up is very low but not zero. The tornado threat looks highest for southeastern counties near and south of the Red River.

Wednesday will be another cool day with highs across southwest Oklahoma in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North Texas will see highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. East winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Another disturbance will move in Thursday morning. We’ll see isolated to scattered showers continue into Thursday morning but the disturbance will bring dry weather into our area for Thursday afternoon and most of Friday. Thursday will be in the mid 60s with north winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Don’t put away the rain gear just yet because another wave of energy will move into the southern Plains late Friday night. This will bring another chance for rain for both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties.

