Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
Helicopter video shows scene of shooting at Oklahoma college
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Taylor Swift fan killed by suspected drunk driver while on way home from concert
FILE PHOTO - Officials in the two counties say at least 2,000 homes were damaged and roughly...
FEMA approves disaster declaration for tornado damage
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy