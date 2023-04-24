Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.

“We have started to see a more regular pattern of convoys begin to arrive, including convoys that have Americans in them,” Sullivan said. “Once at the port then we are using diplomatic facilities in neighboring countries to help those Americans with their onward travel so that they can get safely out of the country.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office posted a response to the recordings on Facebook.
‘Intimidation, ridicule and harassment’: why McCurtain Co. officials may have threatened journalists, small newspaper

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House salutes nation’s top teachers
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight