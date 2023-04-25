Expert Connections
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope

A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A mother and stepfather have been arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children.

KTRE reports that Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farris are accused of tying the children down and forcibly giving them tattoos. One child was reportedly given a tattoo on their foot, the other on their shoulder.

Investigators say that the parents tied the children down with a rope, covered their mouths with tape, and covered their eyes with a rag as the tattoos were being made.

An affidavit alleges that the parents sought to conceal the kids’ tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas. They also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing lemon juice.

Authorities say Megan Mae Farr has been charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr is facing a charge of unlawful restraint.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken in by child protective services.

