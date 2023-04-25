Great Plains Technology Center hosts spring career and college fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those looking for jobs in Lawton spent the day on Tuesday, April 25, at the 2023 Spring Career Fair hosted by the Great Plain Technology Center in Lawton.

It took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured over 40 vendors from across the state and locally.

Chesley Graham, the Great Plains Technology Center Employment Adviser, says while we have the technology at our hands to apply wherever, whenever, nothing compares to one-on-one interactions.

“It gives people who are looking for employment or are interested in higher education the opportunity to speak to someone directly and get those questions answered,” said Graham. “We know we have access through our phones, laptops, and things of that nature, but it doesn’t beat that personal connection that you could make with someone at an event like this.”

Graham said what she loves most about events like these is watching the students and employers interact and form bonds, something that might be taken for granted in the age of technology.

