Lawton High School wrestler to compete in college

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton High School wrestler signed the dotted line Monday to seal his future as a college athlete.

Kaiden Livingston signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Jarvis Christian University.

The senior said he’s been wrestling since he was in seventh grade, and never expected the sport to take him this far.

Not only did he credit his team for his success, he also shared where he plans on taking the rest of his future.

”If it really wasn’t for this team, I don’t think I would be signing,” Livingston said. “I want to do MMA, and then one thing to help me become a cage fighter is more wrestling, and college wrestling is gonna help that.”

Livingston said though he had other options, he felt Jarvis was the best fit to help him focus on work and his career. He added that he’s always wanted to go to college and that he’s thankful for this opportunity.

7News would like to congratulate Kaiden on his success! We wish him all the best going forward.

