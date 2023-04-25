Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton High School wrestler to compete in college

The senior said he's been wrestling since he was in seventh grade, and never expected the sport to take him this far.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton High School wrestler signed the dotted line Monday to seal his future as a college athlete.

Kaiden Livingston signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Jarvis Christian University.

The senior said he’s been wrestling since he was in seventh grade, and never expected the sport to take him this far.

Not only did he credit his team for his success, he also shared where he plans on taking the rest of his future.

”If it really wasn’t for this team, I don’t think I would be signing,” Livingston said. “I want to do MMA, and then one thing to help me become a cage fighter is more wrestling, and college wrestling is gonna help that.”

Livingston said though he had other options, he felt Jarvis was the best fit to help him focus on work and his career. He added that he’s always wanted to go to college and that he’s thankful for this opportunity.

7News would like to congratulate Kaiden on his success! We wish him all the best going forward.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Duncan have confirmed that hazardous materials were removed from a home.
Hazardous materials removed from Duncan home
Major changes we’re made to the 7-day forecast
Major changes were made to the 7-day forecast | 4/21PM
Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning
Multiple rounds of showers and storms through Thursday morning | 4/24PM
Two Former Lawton Police Officers, who are charged with manslaughter, had another day in court...
Judge to stay on former officers’ manslaughter trial
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Four golfers are headed on to the final qualifying round, which will be held in June.
Local golfers compete in US Open qualifier
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Dr. Krista Ratliff pictured above.
FISTA appoints new executive director
Million Dollar Dames partnering with Lawton Public Library to host “Friends Investing with...
Million Dollar Dames partnering with Lawton Public Library to host Friends Investing with Friends: How to Start an Investment Club