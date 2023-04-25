Expert Connections
Local golfers compete in US Open qualifier

By Kyle Weatherly and Destany Fuller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Golfers made their way to Duncan with dreams of playing in one of the sport’s most prestigious major tournaments. The U-S Open.

The Territory Golf and Country Club was the site of a local qualifier.

It was the only local qualifier in the state, and one of just 109 nationwide. 78 golfers, mostly from Oklahoma and Texas competed. They vied for four spots in the next round of qualifying. It was an event that brought notoriety to the territory.

“We have 78 of the top notch players from this area and we just wanted to showcase what we have here,” said Scott Massengale, a territory assistant gold pro. “We believe we have one of the top golf courses in the state of Oklahoma and we’re happy the USGA picked us to have this event.”

Four golfers are headed on to the final qualifying round, which will be held in June. Three of them are Cameron Aggies. Preston Holmes won the event with a two-under par round of 70. Hunter Drotts and Hamish Murray tied for second at one-under.

Austin Hannah of Tulsa earned the fourth and final spot. Duncan’s Aaron Simpson grabbed one of the two alternate spots along with Tulsa’s Scott Newell.

