Multiple rounds of storms and showers starting tonight | 4/25PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Severe storms are expected to continue this evening mainly across southwestern Oklahoma and adjacent parts of northern Texas. Recent observations are showing cumulus and sunshine along a warm from that is currently near Altus. There is increased confidence that a supercell or two will develop near this area. The current conditions are suggesting a threat of very large hail and damaging wind gusts. The current environment also suggests the tornado threat is relatively low this afternoon but it’s not off the table completely!

With sufficient moisture, these storms are going to produce heavy rainfall. Most areas will see likely between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall over the course of this event. Some areas across north Texas would only receive amounts as low as half an inch.

Severe weather continues into Wednesday with the highest threat remaining south of the Red River. Large hail and damaging wind are the severe threats!

The estimated timeframe of when showers/storms are looking to exit our area is sometime Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear from west to east throughout the afternoon. The break from rain will be brief as another disturbance moves in Friday night bringing around round of showers/ storms!

Temperature wise, we are looking to stay below normal through the end of the week.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

