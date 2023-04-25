Expert Connections
Newly crowned 2023 Comanche Nation Princesses looking forward to community engagement

By Cade Taylor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Each year the Comanche Nation crowns a new Comanche Nation Princess and Jr. Princess, and they recently did so on April 2.

7News spoke with McKenzi Sovo, the 2023 Comanche Nation Princess, and Vivien Parker, the 2023 Comanche Nation Jr Princess, to discuss the process they went through, why it’s important to them, and what they do for the Comanche Nation.

For more information about the Comanche Nation, you can visit their site here.

